Vital Therapies Inc (VTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Therapies by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Therapies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vital Therapies by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Therapies by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vital Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 261,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 4.21. Vital Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. sell-side analysts expect that Vital Therapies will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

