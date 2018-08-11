VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC) Short Interest Update

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,140,036 shares, a decrease of 0.4% from the July 13th total of 13,191,690 shares. Currently, 24.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,196 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.4 days.
VirnetX opened at $3.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. VirnetX has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.75.
VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 363.12% and a negative net margin of 947.20%.
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.
