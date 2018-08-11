VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC) Short Interest Update

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,140,036 shares, a decrease of 0.4% from the July 13th total of 13,191,690 shares. Currently, 24.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,196 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.4 days.

VirnetX opened at $3.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. VirnetX has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 363.12% and a negative net margin of 947.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VirnetX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

