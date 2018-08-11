Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker opened at $139.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.56 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.07.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

