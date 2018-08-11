Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Total System Services worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,321.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSS opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

