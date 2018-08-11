Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $9.05 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group opened at $40.27 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

