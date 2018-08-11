Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 952,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $49,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

WNS opened at $50.65 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.79 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WNS to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research set a $53.00 target price on shares of WNS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

