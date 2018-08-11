Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.67 Million Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,628 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $53,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Magellan Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Magellan Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Magellan Health by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 177,745 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of Magellan Health opened at $75.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $1,282,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.