Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $52.39 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $52,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $2,723.47 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,606.85 and a 1-year high of $3,700.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.21 by $2.84. NVR had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,416.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$2,892.50” rating and set a $3,100.00 price objective (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,341.50.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross bought 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,995.20 per share, with a total value of $209,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,264,883.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,080.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,441 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,405 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

