Vical (VICL) Given a $4.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VICL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ VICL opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Vical has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.70.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Vical had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. research analysts forecast that Vical will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 368,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $435,071.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 42,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,128.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 621,613 shares of company stock worth $721,350. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 73,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vical in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vical during the second quarter worth about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vical by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 99,420 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vical

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection.

