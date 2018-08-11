Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals opened at $174.82 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $183.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $365,975.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $22,433,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,561,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,096 shares of company stock valued at $33,449,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $302,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 52,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 120,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

