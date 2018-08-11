Veritone (VERI) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

Media headlines about Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veritone earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.0385403892812 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Veritone traded down $0.07, reaching $14.68, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 94,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,002. Veritone has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $234.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.94.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). Veritone had a negative net margin of 425.69% and a negative return on equity of 98.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Veritone’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Cowen started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

