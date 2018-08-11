Veritex (VBTX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VBTX. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex opened at $30.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Veritex has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Veritex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $116,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $459,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.