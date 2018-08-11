Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) CEO Sells $7,094,402.50 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 61,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total value of $7,094,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,133,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Verisk Analytics opened at $116.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,773,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,399,000 after acquiring an additional 195,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

