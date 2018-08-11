Veoneer (VNE) and Tenneco (TEN) Head-To-Head Review

Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer N/A N/A N/A Tenneco 2.59% 48.44% 7.32%

This table compares Veoneer and Tenneco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tenneco $9.27 billion 0.24 $207.00 million $6.89 6.21

Tenneco has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veoneer and Tenneco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 0 9 4 0 2.31 Tenneco 0 5 3 0 2.38

Veoneer currently has a consensus target price of $47.07, suggesting a potential downside of 14.43%. Tenneco has a consensus target price of $63.88, suggesting a potential upside of 49.24%. Given Tenneco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenneco is more favorable than Veoneer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Tenneco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Tenneco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tenneco pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Veoneer does not pay a dividend. Tenneco pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tenneco beats Veoneer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/continuously variable semi-active continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company offers its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, and repair and replacement markets under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

