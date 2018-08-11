Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Sold by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,592,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,296,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,313,000 after buying an additional 128,591 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,554,000 after buying an additional 220,086 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,591,000 after buying an additional 1,138,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,706,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,063,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Ventas opened at $56.96 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.96%.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $849,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,778,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,956,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,158. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

