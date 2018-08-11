Vectrus (VEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VEC. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Vectrus traded down $0.78, reaching $35.45, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,229. The company has a market capitalization of $399.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.52. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip Widman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $312,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $465,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after buying an additional 108,807 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 605,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 277,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

