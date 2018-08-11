Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Position Cut by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $146.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $147.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

