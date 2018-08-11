Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Holdings Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $441,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 206,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,504,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 768,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,642,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,142,000 after buying an additional 283,223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF opened at $260.12 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $222.12 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

