VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 106.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF opened at $45.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $46.20.

