ValuEngine Upgrades Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) to Sell

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WGP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.36.

Get Western Gas Equity Partners alerts:

NYSE:WGP opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,667,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,440,000 after acquiring an additional 436,430 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 3,262.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,319,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,446 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,870,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,881,000 after acquiring an additional 699,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,198,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.