ValuEngine Upgrades Platform Specialty Products (PAH) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAH traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,388,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.17. Platform Specialty Products has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 9,968,304 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $120,616,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John David Tolbert acquired 16,000 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 1st quarter valued at $4,030,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,183,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,324,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 311,070 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,077,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,570,000 after acquiring an additional 282,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

