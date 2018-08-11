ValuEngine Upgrades InVitae (NVTA) to Buy

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NVTA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. InVitae had a negative net margin of 125.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.59%. The company had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other InVitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 20,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $141,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 6,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $44,460.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,515 shares of company stock worth $281,984 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC increased its position in InVitae by 103.2% during the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in InVitae during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in InVitae during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

