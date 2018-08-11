ValuEngine Upgrades Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL) to Sell

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $28.14.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $752.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 68,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 26,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

