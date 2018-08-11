ValuEngine Lowers Worthington Industries (WOR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 30th.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $347,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,207.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terrence M. Dyer sold 14,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $681,132.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,563.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,976. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,162,000 after buying an additional 220,509 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth about $8,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,388,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,292,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $4,430,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Worthington Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,246,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

