ValuEngine Lowers Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 118,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of -0.65.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,977,652 shares of company stock valued at $24,897,627 over the last 90 days. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 343,379 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.9% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 967,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 31.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,093,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 264,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.