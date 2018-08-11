ValuEngine Lowers Jones Energy (JONE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jones Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.06.

Get Jones Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE JONE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 1,706,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,927. Jones Energy has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. research analysts expect that Jones Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonny Jones sold 214,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $81,475.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Brooks sold 285,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $108,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at $118,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,331 shares of company stock worth $201,526 over the last ninety days. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jones Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 89,224 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,845,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 151,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 168,853 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Energy during the first quarter worth $1,430,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.