ValuEngine Lowers Harte Hanks (HHS) to Strong Sell

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harte Hanks in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Harte Hanks traded down $0.39, reaching $7.59, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 18,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967. Harte Hanks has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.47). Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harte Hanks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Harte Hanks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Harte Hanks in the 2nd quarter worth $2,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.