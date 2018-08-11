ValuEngine Downgrades Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th.

Infineon Technologies opened at $24.95 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

