ValuEngine Downgrades Chuy’s (CHUY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of Chuy’s traded down $4.80, reaching $26.15, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 452,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,453. The stock has a market cap of $518.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.23. Chuy’s has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $133,838.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,847.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $5,987,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 484,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

