Vale (VALE) Shares Gap Down to $13.63

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.63. Vale shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 29513771 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price target on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vale from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 932,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,656 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after acquiring an additional 915,900 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,962,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Vale by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 58,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

