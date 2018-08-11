US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Director Joe F. Colvin Sells 9,400 Shares

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Director Joe F. Colvin sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $658,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ECOL stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. US Ecology Inc has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.65.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. US Ecology had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 77.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 15.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

