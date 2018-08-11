Universal Display (OLED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Display traded up $13.70, reaching $114.85, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,091. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $368,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.