Universal Display (OLED) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OLED. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.80.

Universal Display traded up $13.70, reaching $114.85, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,419,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

In other news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $368,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

