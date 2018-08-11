Uniti Group (UNIT) Posts Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Uniti Group updated its FY18 guidance to $2.50-2.54 EPS.

Shares of Uniti Group traded up $0.37, reaching $18.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,792,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,947. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.62%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Uniti Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

