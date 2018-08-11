United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Receives $147.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.60.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $253.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of United Therapeutics traded down $0.43, reaching $126.58, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.28. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $152.55.
In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $366,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $67,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,028,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,925,000 after buying an additional 115,073 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,622,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,319,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,093,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 961,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,078,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
