United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Receives $147.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $253.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of United Therapeutics traded down $0.43, reaching $126.58, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.28. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.63 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $366,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $67,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,028,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,925,000 after buying an additional 115,073 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,622,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,319,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,093,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 961,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,078,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

