United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 261,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,941,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,044,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 133,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $133.10 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,475.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

