United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 82,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 50,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.99.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

