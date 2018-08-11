United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,240,000 after buying an additional 1,547,617 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,188,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,331,000 after buying an additional 652,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,821,000 after buying an additional 110,004 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,157,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,809,000 after buying an additional 304,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,126,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,932,000 after buying an additional 110,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.99.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

