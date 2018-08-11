Unit (UNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Unit (NYSE:UNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Unit had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UNT stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.87. Unit has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $28.68.

Several analysts recently commented on UNT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Unit in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

