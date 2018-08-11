Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. Unique Fabricating had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFAB shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

