Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,895,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,733,540,000 after purchasing an additional 103,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,060,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421,408 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,302,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,128 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,791,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $395,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,274 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Union Pacific opened at $148.84 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $102.87 and a 52 week high of $151.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.