Uni Select (UNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.87

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$19.87 and last traded at C$20.43, with a volume of 284098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.80.

UNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uni Select presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.08.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

