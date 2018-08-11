Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Under Armour Inc Class A from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$21.81” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Under Armour Inc Class A to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.34.

Get Under Armour Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class A traded down $0.09, hitting $20.63, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,401. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour Inc Class A has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 175,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 129,316 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 950,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 114,720 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour Inc Class A

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.