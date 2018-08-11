Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Trading Down 7.7%

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 879,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 659,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Ultrapar Participacoes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 334,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

