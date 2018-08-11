Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) Short Interest Update

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,798,352 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 13th total of 31,686,875 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,348,569 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 1,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 13,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,337,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,881,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 708,536 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 307,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 570,309 shares during the last quarter.

UPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ultra Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. National Alliance Securities cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Shares of Ultra Petroleum opened at $1.17 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. Ultra Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 35.07%. equities analysts forecast that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

