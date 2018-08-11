UDR, Inc. (UDR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of UDR worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,676,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,583,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,089,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,734,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,128,000 after purchasing an additional 389,191 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UDR news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,093,423.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of UDR opened at $38.59 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. UDR had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $259.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 68.98%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

