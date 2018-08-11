UBS Group Analysts Give Aena SME (AENA) a €195.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AENA. HSBC set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on Aena SME and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aena SME presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €169.22 ($196.77).

Get Aena SME alerts:

Shares of Aena SME opened at €171.00 ($198.84) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Aena SME has a one year low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a one year high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.