UBS Group AG Has $245,000 Holdings in Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Manitowoc by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 64.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barry Pennypacker bought 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $493,724.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Shares of Manitowoc opened at $22.93 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Manitowoc Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $836.17 million, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

