UBS Group AG Buys New Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 406.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000.

Shares of QEFA opened at $62.76 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

