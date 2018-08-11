Twilio (TWLO) PT Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Shares of Twilio opened at $77.49 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.35 and a beta of -0.26. Twilio has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $79.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 7,126 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $363,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 1,618 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $82,453.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,587 shares of company stock worth $8,630,211. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Twilio by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 145,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Twilio by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 178,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 1,297.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 367,553 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

